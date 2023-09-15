Father of 10-year-old UK girl Sara Sharif among 3 charged with her murder after Pakistan arrest

LONDON (AP) — The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home are due in court on murder charges Friday after being arrested and deported from Pakistan. Sara Sharif was found dead with extensive injuries at her home in Woking, southwest of London, on Aug. 10. An autopsy found she had suffered multiple and extensive injuries. Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, his partner and his brother flew to Pakistan the day before Sara’s body was discovered. They were arrested, flown back to Britain and charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.