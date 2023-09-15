EU faces deadline on extending Ukrainian grain ban as countries threaten to pass their own

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is facing a Friday deadline to decide whether to extend a ban on Ukrainian food imports in five nearby countries. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria still allow grain and other Ukrainian food to pass through on the way to parts of the world in need. But the five EU members have said food coming from Ukraine has gotten stuck within their borders, creating a glut that has driven down prices for local farmers. The issue has threatened European unity on supporting Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion. The leaders of Poland and Hungary have threatening to pass their own bans if the EU doesn’t act.

