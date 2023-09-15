Dominican Republic closes all borders with Haiti as tensions rise on island both countries share

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic has shut all land, air and sea borders with Haiti over a dispute about construction of a canal on Haitian soil, as armed Dominican soldiers patrol entry points and military planes roar overhead. Flights have been canceled and border towns usually teeming with vendors and Haitians crossing daily for work are subdued. Crowds on the Haitian side have gathered to observe the scene. It’s unclear how long the closure that began Friday will last. Dominican President Luis Abinader says the measure will remain in place “as long as necessary.”

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

