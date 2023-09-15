A daughter of long-detained activist in Bahrain is blocked from traveling to the island kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A daughter of a long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain has tried to return to the island kingdom to press for her father’s release but was turned away from her flight in London. Maryam al-Khawaja was accompanied on Friday by a phalanx of other activists, including the secretary-general of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, seeking to prevent authorities from immediately detaining her. But before she could board her British Airways flight, she said she was prevented from checking in as Bahraini immigration officials told the airline not to allow her on the plane. Bahrain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

