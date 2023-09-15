Czech court cancels lower court ruling that acquitted former PM Babis of fraud charges

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s High Court has cancelled a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. At the same time, the court has returned the case for retrial to Prague’s Municipal Court, according information published in a database of court documents. The Babis case involved a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm. It is not immediately clear when the retrial might take place.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.