Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot defeats incumbent GOP mayor after primary recount

A Connecticut city alderman facing criminal charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, has narrowly won the Republican mayoral primary in Connecticut’s smallest city. The final results were announced following a recount on Friday. Gino DiGiovanni Jr. upset Republican Mayor Richard Dziekan, who was seeking a fourth term. The 42-year-old DiGiovanni was not an alderman at the time of the Capitol riot. He pressed ahead with his campaign despite his arrest Aug. 15. Derby is a city of about 12,400 people roughly 50 miles northeast of New York City.

