British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions

LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions. The 33-year-old Lucy Letby was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of release. A jury at Manchester Crown Court found her guilty of the seven murders between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. Officials at the Court of Appeal in London said on Friday that they had received an application for permission to appeal against the convictions.

