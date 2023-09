RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian government is reinstating a stricter greenhouse gas emissions target first announced in 2015 as part of the Paris Agreement. The decision was announced Thursday by the country’s Committee on Climate Change, a federal government body. It restores a commitment that had been weakened under the prior administration.

