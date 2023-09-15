Boston Market restaurants shuttered in New Jersey over unpaid wages are allowed to reopen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Labor officials in New Jersey have lifted a stop-work order that had temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in the state. The move came after officials say the owner paid more than $630,000 in back wages to hundreds of workers. The Department of Labor had issued the stop-work order on Aug. 15 against 27 restaurants across the state after an investigation found multiple violations of workers’ rights. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The order was lifted after the 314 employees received all their back pay. The company has requested a hearing challenging the state’s findings after the stop-work order was issued.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.