Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers. Biden on Friday expressed sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president says “no one wants to strike.” The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden says he is sending Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

