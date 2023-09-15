Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps meant to strengthen protections for government employees as leading Republican presidential candidates, including Donald Trump, campaign on shrinking and remaking the federal workforce. The effort outlined Friday by the Office of Personnel Management includes clarifications that federal employees can’t lose certain civil service protections unless they give them up voluntarily. It would also, in effect, make it tougher to shift federal workers to a classification status that would make it easier for them to be stripped of their civil service protections.

