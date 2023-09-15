AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania’s special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in less than eight months, a special election will decide control of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Tuesday’s special election will provide political reinforcements to either the commonwealth’s Democratic governor or its Republican-controlled Senate. Voters in the heavily Democratic 21st legislative district will choose a replacement for former state Rep. Sara Innamorato, whose resignation in July bumped Democrats from a one-vote majority in the chamber to a 101-101 tie with Republicans. District 21 includes parts of Pittsburgh and is located in the heart of Allegheny County, the second-largest county in Pennsylvania. The House is scheduled to reconvene on Sept. 26.

