An inquiry found ‘factual disputes’ with allegations of Murdaugh trial tampering, prosecutors say
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors suggest that convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys got some details wrong when they recently accused the court clerk of improper influence. Murdaugh is serving life in prison after being found guilty this March for fatally shooting his wife and youngest son. A Sept. 15 filing by the South Carolina Attorney General says an ongoing investigation into jury tampering has already found “significant factual disputes” with the claims made last week by the defense. The office wants the defense to refile their motion with more details. It plans to argue against a new trial if a potential evidentiary hearing turns up no credible proof.