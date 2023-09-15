A preacher to death row inmates says he wants to end executions. Critics warn he’s only seeking fame

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma is scheduled for execution next week, but he has fired his lawyers and skipped a clemency hearing. Capital punishment defense attorneys and anti-death penalty groups have warned the inmate’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, is turning desperate death row prisoners against their lawyers. Hood says he is trying to raise the profile of these inmates and draw public attention to their cases and stop executions. Critics say he is in it for the publicity and to raise money for Death Penalty Action, an anti-capital punishment group. The looming execution has sharpened a rift between Hood and others working to stop executions.

