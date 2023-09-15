A member of the secret panel studying Wisconsin Supreme Court justice’s impeachment backed her rival

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices tapped to investigate impeaching a current member of the court for taking Democratic Party money himself accepted donations from the Wisconsin Republican Party. He was also investigated after a physical altercation with a liberal justice. David Prosser is one of three former justices tapped by the Republican Assembly speaker to investigate the criteria for taking the unprecedented step of impeaching a current justice. Speaker Robin Vos has floated impeachment because Justice Janet Protasiewicz accepted nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party and said during the campaign that heavily gerrymandered GOP-drawn legislative electoral maps were “unfair” and “rigged.”

