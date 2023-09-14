Whoever dug a tunnel into a courthouse basement attacked Montenegro’s justice system, president says
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president says whoever dug an underground tunnel into a court storage area in the capital attacked the country and its justice system. President Jakov Milatovic on Thursday urged “full responsibility and a full discovery” of the parties responsible for the passageway from a nearby apartment building discovered on Monday. Case files and tons of drugs and weapons seized during criminal investigations are stored in the basement of the High Court building in Podgorica. Police suspect the brazen tunneling was an attempt by criminal groups to undermine cases by stealing evidence or to create a possible escape route from the courthouse.