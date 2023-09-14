Whoever dug a tunnel into a courthouse basement attacked Montenegro’s justice system, president says

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president says whoever dug an underground tunnel into a court storage area in the capital attacked the country and its justice system. President Jakov Milatovic on Thursday urged “full responsibility and a full discovery” of the parties responsible for the passageway from a nearby apartment building discovered on Monday. Case files and tons of drugs and weapons seized during criminal investigations are stored in the basement of the High Court building in Podgorica. Police suspect the brazen tunneling was an attempt by criminal groups to undermine cases by stealing evidence or to create a possible escape route from the courthouse.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.