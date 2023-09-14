UAE police say they have seized $1 billion worth of Captagon amphetamines hidden in doors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai have seized 86 million tablets of the amphetamine known as Captagon hidden in a shipment of doors and decorative building panels. Authorities on Thursday estimated its street value at just over $1 billion. The bust comes as sales of the amphetamine have become a Mideast-wide problem during Syria’s long war. A surveillance video released by the Interior Ministry in the United Arab Emirates shows suspects trying to bring the Captagon tablets through Dubai’s massive Jebel Ali Port. They were hidden in five shipping containers of doors and panels, with the drugs themselves weighing over 13 tons.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.