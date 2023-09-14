Tiny Italian island struggles to cope with thousands of migrants who arrived in a short span

MILAN (AP) — A migrant reception center in Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa is overwhelmed as it copes with transferring thousands of migrants to the mainland after they arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week. The Red Cross says there are still 4,200 migrants at the center, out of the 6,800 who reached the tiny tourist and fishing island in a flotilla of some 120 boats arriving from Tunisia. Transfers to the mainland are ongoing.

