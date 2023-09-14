Thirty Seconds to Mars returns with a new album that Jared Leto says will ‘surprise’ a lot of people

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty Seconds to Mars is back with a new clutch of songs born from the pandemic collected under a very long title. “It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day” is exactly what it sounds like — optimistic, despite the doom. Despite its long title, the band’s sixth studio album is filled with shorter songs and with a sound that tries to veer away from their typical anthemic, soaring sound. The resulting 11-track album is tight on length and heavy on hooks, with lead single “Stuck” making the top 10 of Billboard’s Rock & Alternate Airplay and Alternative Airplay.

