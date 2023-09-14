Things to know about Sweden’s monarchy as King Carl XVI celebrates 50 years on the throne

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates his golden jubilee on Friday, marking 50 years since he ascended the throne on Sept. 15, 1973. He is the longest-reigning king in the history of the Swedish monarchy, which stretches back more than 1,000 years. The Roman numeral XVI might seem to indicated he’s the 16th king named Carl, but that’s not the case. In Sweden, mythical kings have been added to the list. Nowadays, the king’s duties are only ceremonial, and while queens have been rare in the past — expect more gender balance in the future. The succession rules were changed in 1980, making the monarch’s firstborn child, regardless of gender, first in line to the throne.

