Serbia and Kosovo leaders are in Brussels for talks. Getting them into the same room won’t be easy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding a fresh round of meetings aimed at improving their strained relations. The meetings in Brussels come as calls mount for a change in the Western diplomatic approach toward them amid concern that their tensions could spiral out of control. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are due to meet separately with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is supervising the talks. It’s unclear if they will meet face-to-face. They refused to do so during the last round of meetings in June. Borrell conceded at the time that both men have “different interpretations of the causes and also the facts, consequences and solutions” underlying the tensions.

