Russia expels 2 US diplomats, accusing them of ‘illegal activity’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has declared two U.S. diplomats “persona non grata” and is ordering them to leave the country within seven days for alleged involvement in “illegal activity.” In a statement, the ministry says the first and second secretaries of the U.S. Embassy in Russia “kept in touch” with a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in the eastern city of Vladivostok who was arrested earlier this year. The ex-employee was accused of collecting information for U.S. diplomats about Russia’s military action in Ukraine and related issues. There was no immediate comment from the embassy or the U.S. State Department.

