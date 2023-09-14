Pope Francis and Bill Clinton set discussion on climate change at Clinton Global Initiative
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Pope Francis will discuss how to address the world’s pressing issues with former President Bill Clinton to open this year’s Clinton Global Initiative, organizers announced Thursday. The pontiff will discuss broad issues — including climate change, the refugee crisis, the welfare of children — during an onstage videoconference with Clinton Monday morning, while also telling attendees about specific projects like the work of Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Italy. The conference will take place in New York on Monday and Tuesday, as leaders in politics, business and philanthropy gather to work on potential solutions to global concerns. A conversation between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also added to the conference Thursday.