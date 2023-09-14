Police detain 233 people for alleged drug dealing at schools in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania have reported the detention of 233 people as part of a nationwide operation to to stop drug dealing at schools. Interior Minister Taulant Balla said some 3,000 officers took part in the crackdown aimed at some 23 criminal groups that allegedly distribute drugs like cannabis, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in school and university surroundings. Albania long has had a reputation as a main European drug trafficking route. For a long time, it also was regarded as a center of marijuana production. The state police director said Thursday that that some 1,500 people have been accused of drug trafficking so far this year and hundreds of thousands of cannabis plants were seized.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.