`Permanent jewelry’ makes a forever statement (though you can change your mind)

Permanent jewelry? The trend isn’t as scary as it might sound. A chain is made into a bracelet, anklet, ring or necklace that is fused together without a clasp. There are various reasons why people opt for permanent jewelry, including self expression, individuality and celebration. In addition to traditional stores, you might see permanent-jewelry popups at a spin studio, hair salon or farmers market. There’s no pain involved as there is in getting a tattoo. And technically, permanent jewelry isn’t permanent since you can cut off the chain. Marisa Ellman of Boulder, Colorado, went with her mother and sister to get dainty gold bracelets fastened snugly around their wrists. And a memory in the bank.

