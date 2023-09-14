Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s next book is a collection of lyrics written for singer Stacey Kent

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s next book will be one for music lovers. Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Ishiguro’s “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain,” coming March 5, is a collection of lyrics written for the million-selling jazz singer Stacey Kent. Ishiguro and Kent are longtime friends and collaborators; Ishiguro wrote lyrics for a handful of songs on Kent’s “Breakfast On the Morning Tram,” which in 2009 received a Grammy nomination for best jazz vocal album. “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain” also includes an introduction by Ishiguro and illustrations by the Italian artist Bianca Bagnarelli.

