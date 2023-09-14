New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

The United States is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and individuals as it tries to crack down on evasion and deny Russia access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The latest sanctions package announced Thursday is one of the biggest imposed by the State and Treasury departments. It targets countries, notably Turkey, that sell Western technology to Russia that could be used to bolster its war effort. The package also aims to hobble the development of Russia’s energy sector and future sources of cash, including Arctic natural gas projects, as well as mining and factories producing and repairing Russian weapons.

