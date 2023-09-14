Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa police officer was shot Wednesday night, prompting a manhunt that ended with an arrest in Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol says the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in Algona, a town of about 5,300 residents. The officer’s name and details about the officer’s condition weren’t immediately released. The 43-year-old suspect fled, prompting a Blue Alert to let the public know a suspect posed a potential threat to law enforcement and was on the loose. KCCI-TV reports the suspect was captured just before midnight and taken into custody in Brown County, Minnesota. A news release from the Brown County sheriff says the man was captured without incident.

