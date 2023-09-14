Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after 9 days

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Afghanistan and Pakistan say a key border crossing linking the two countries is open again. The crossing in Torkham, in Pakistan’s northwest, shut nine days ago after border guards from both sides exchanged fire. Officials welcomed Torkham’s reopening Friday morning, saying traders and pedestrians have suffered. The two countries have traded blame over the closure in Torkham, which is a vital commercial artery and a trade route to Central Asian countries for Pakistan. Pakistan also accuses its neighbor of harboring militants and allowing them to use its soil to launch attacks. Afghanistan rejects this allegation.

