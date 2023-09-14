Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Elon Musk. Sit-down comes as company faces antisemitism controversy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week. Netanyahu’s office declined to discuss the agenda for Monday’s meeting. But it comes at a time that Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil-rights organization, has accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on X. Musk has accused the ADL of trying to “kill” his business and says he is against antisemitism.

