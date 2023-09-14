Iowa teen found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter in deaths of 2 students at school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has found an Iowa teenager guilty of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two students that he shot at a Des Moines alternative school earlier this year. Jurors on Thursday found 19-year-old Preston Walls guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr at the Starts Right Here program on Jan. 23. Walls also was found guilty of willful injury causing serious injury for his shooting of Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member and rapper who started the Des Moines program for at-risk teens. Starts Right Here reopened within several weeks of the shooting and Keeps returned despite lingering injuries.

