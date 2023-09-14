Indiana man charged with child neglect after 2-year-old finds gun on bed and shoots him in the back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed. Justin T. Wiley of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a handgun. Fort Wayne police officers found the 32-year-old Wiley on Sept. 9 with a gunshot wound in his middle to upper back. He told officers he put the gun on a bed in a home before the 2-year-old grabbed it and pulled the trigger. The Journal Gazette reports Wiley is not legally allowed to carry a gun due to prior felony convictions.

