Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning ‘Fox & Friends’ franchise

NEW YORK (AP) — The ‘Fox & Friends’ morning show will have to make some room on its curvy couch. Fox News said that Lawrence Jones, who has been a reporter at the talk show, will become its fourth host starting next Monday. He joins the weekday team of Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. Jones joined Fox News in 2018 and has hosted a Saturday evening program. He’s losing that weekend perch as Fox adds a new Saturday show with talk host Mark Levin. ‘Fox & Friends’ airs each morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern time.

