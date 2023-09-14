Former firearms executive Busse seeks Democratic nomination to challenge Montana Gov. Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former firearms executive Ryan Busse says he’s seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in the 2024 election. Busse told The Associated Press about his intentions in advance of a public announcement planned for Thursday morning. Republicans have dominated recent election cycles. But Busse suggests they’re vulnerable to defeat for failing to keep housing prices affordable, not taking action to prevent potential property tax increases and passing laws to restrict abortion rights. Gianforte served two terms in Congress before rolling to victory over Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in 2020, wresting control of the governor’s seat from Democrats who had held it for 16 years.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

