Donald Trump’s last-minute legal challenge could disrupt New York fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A last-minute legal challenge by Donald Trump’s lawyers could disrupt a trial scheduled for next month in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud lawsuit against the former president and his company. A state appeals court judge on Thursday ordered a potential postponement of the non-jury trial, scheduled to start Oct. 2, after Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit accusing the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, of repeatedly abusing his authority. Justice David Friedman, a judge on the state’s intermediate appellate court, granted an interim stay of the trial The full appeals court indicated it would issue a decision the week of Sept. 25, meaning the trial could still start on schedule depending on how it rules.

