Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches

DETROIT (AP) — With a deadline looming just before midnight, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers are far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike. President Shawn Fain says General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. The union is threatening to strike any company that hasn’t reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Talks are ongoing, and GM increased its wage offer Thursday. Ford’s CEO and Stellantis accused the union of failing to respond to offers. It would be the first time the union has walked out at all three companies at the same time.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.