Detroit-area businessman gets more than 2 years in prison for paying bribes for marijuana license

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area businessman has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board. John Dalaly admits he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson. Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years before the board was disbanded in 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Dalaly had a stake in a company that was seeking a license. Johnson has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and is awaiting a sentence.

