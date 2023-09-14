Chevron reports LNG outage at Australian plant as strike action escalates

SYDNEY (AP) — A Chevron Corp. liquefied natural gas plant has reported a production outage as workers escalated a strike action against its Australian operations that threaten global supply. The U.S. energy giant said in a statement Thursday that it is working to resume full production at its Wheatstone facility “following a fault which has impacted about 25% of LNG production.” Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon plants in Western Australia state account for more than 5% of the global LNG supply. Chevron did not link the disruption to an escalation Thursday in a strike by about 500 workers at the two Chevron sites that began on Sept. 8.

