Artworks believed stolen during Holocaust seized from museums in 3 states

NEW YORK (AP) — Three artworks believed to have been stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector and entertainer have been seized from museums in three different states by New York law enforcement authorities. The artworks by the Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele were seized Wednesday from the Art Institute of Chicago, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio. They were all previously owned by of Fritz Grünbaum, a cabaret performer and songwriter who died at the Dachau concentration camp in 1941.

