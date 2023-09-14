Applications for US jobless benefits tick up slightly

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked up modestly after falling to the lowest level in seven months the week before. U.S. applications for jobless claims rose by 3,000 to 220,000 for the week ending Sept. 9, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell by 5,000 to 224,500. Overall, 1.69 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Sept. 2, about 4,000 more than the previous week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.