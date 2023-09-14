An Airbnb, Vrbo or other rental host ghosted you. Now what?

Sometimes hosts offering to rent their vacation home, RV or car through peer-to-peer sharing sites don’t show up at the time they promised to exchange keys. If you can’t get in contact with them, you might have been “ghosted,” leaving you stranded. Some companies will offer to refund your money and book something else if the host ghosts you, but the whole experience can be annoying. To avoid a severe disruption to your trip, come with a backup plan, including an understanding of the company’s policies, where to find Wi-Fi and potential alternative rental options. Reading reviews can help you avoid a ghosting situation in the first place.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.