Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for several families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting are criticizing Alex Jones’ personal spending as they seek nearly $1.5 billion they won in lawsuits against the Infowars host. Court filings by Jones in his bankruptcy case in Texas show the conspiracy theorist who called the 2012 shooting a hoax dished out more than $93,000 in July. That includes $15,000 to his wife, $7,900 for housekeeping and more than $6,300 for meals and entertainment. The families’ lawyers said in a recent court filing that they will seek court orders to control Jones’ spending if he doesn’t himself. Jones denies financial wrongdoing but acknowledges an affinity for eating out.

