A German tailor who specializes in bespoke lederhosen is in high demand ahead of Oktoberfest

BAD HINDELANG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s city of Munich is getting ready to tap the kegs for Oktoberfest. That means Bavaria state residents and foreign regulars of the world’s most conspicuous beer party are getting ready to drink and celebrate while showing off their traditional lederhosen. Bavarians have worn the knee-long leather pants with suspenders and embroidery for hundreds of years. They own everyday lederhosen and special pairs for weddings, harvest festivals and hunting season. These days, lederhosen-style garments made in China are available online for less than 100 euros, or $107. Revelers preferring a more classic look book an appointment with leather tailor Klaus Bensmann for customized, handmade britches. The elaborately embroidered ones for occasions like Oktoberfest run 1,500-1,800 euros.

By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.