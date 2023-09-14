A cash-for visas scandal hits Poland’s strongly anti-migration government, weeks before elections
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says he is awaiting results of an investigation into allegations that Polish consulates sold a quarter of a million work visas to migrants from Asia and Africa for thousands of dollars. The scandal comes just weeks ahead of parliamentary elections in which Poland’s strongly anti-migrant ruling party is hoping to win an unprecedented third term. Duda, an ally of the government, says some of the media information isn’t true but he can’t divulge the extent of his knowledge of the matter. Poland has repeatedly refused to admit migrants within the European Union’s burden-sharing program and has built a wall on the border with Belarus.