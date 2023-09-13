Wisconsin Republican leader asks former state Supreme Court justices to review impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader says he’s created a panel to investigate the criteria for impeachment against a liberal state Supreme Court justice. The step against Justice Janet Protasiewicz would be unprecedented. She’s being targeted over comments she made during her winning campaign about redistricting and donations from the state Democratic Party. The donations total nearly $10 million. The impeachment criteria panel being created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will consist of three former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices. He announced the creation of the panel on WISN-AM. Vos tells The Associated Press they won’t be paid and he expects their work to be complete within weeks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.