Wandering bull moose is captured in downtown Santa Fe, moved to habitat in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a wandering bull moose has been captured in downtown Santa Fe and relocated to a suitable habitat in northern New Mexico. State Game and Fish officials and Animal Service Officers for the city say the moose was spotted about 8 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Marcy Park. Officers set up a perimeter to protect residents and pedestrians in the park, which is a popular walking area. Authorities say a bull moose can be aggressive toward people and pets, especially during the breeding season that begins in late September. The moose was sedated with a tranquilizer dart and loaded onto a trailer before being evaluated by a Game and Fish Department veterinarian. He was deemed to be in good health.

