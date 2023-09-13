University of North Carolina lifts lockdown after reports of armed person on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina has given the “all clear” after a campus lockdown over a report of an armed person on campus. The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and avoid windows. Details on what led to the lockdown are unknown. The hospital on campus said that it didn’t know of any injuries related to the lockdown or what caused it. UNC’s media relations department did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.