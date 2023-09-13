U.S. district considers requests against New Mexico governor order suspending right to carry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge is considering multiple requests to put on ice an order by New Mexico’s Democratic governor that suspends the right to carry firearms in the state’s largest metropolitan area. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque. The public health order issued last Friday prompted a flurry of lawsuits, protests and calls for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to step down. She is accused of infringing upon rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution. Top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo have vowed not to enforce the order and the Democratic state attorney general urged the governor to reconsider her action.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CHRISTOPHER L. KELLER Associated Press

