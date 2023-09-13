Trump to appear on ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday as Kristen Welker takes over as host

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will give his first broadcast network interview since leaving office, sitting down this week with Kristen Welker as she debuts as host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. The network said in a release that the interview will be pre-taped at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday and that the same invitation has been extended to President Joe Biden. Trump last appeared on the show in 2019. The former president has largely steered clear of mainstream media interviews during his third campaign for the White House. Instead, he frequently calls in to conservative podcasts, radio shows and far-right cable outlets.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.