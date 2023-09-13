Thailand’s government, seeking return of tourists from China, approves visa-free entry for 5 months

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new government has approved a measure granting temporary visa-free entry to Chinese tourists, signaling that the recovery of the country’s tourism industry is a top economic priority. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Wednesday the visa exemption — which will also apply to visitors from the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan — will be effective from Sept. 25 until Feb. 29 next year. He said the relevant authorities had been consulted to ensure they are ready to handle the expected surge in travelers. China more than a decade ago became a major source of tourists to Thailand, with almost 11 million visitors in 2019, accounting for 27.6% of all arrivals the year before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the tourism market.

